40 Under 40 2018 | Becca Rutkoff

At a time that the tech industry is under increasing scrutiny, Becca Rutkoff is generating volumes of press coverage, positive social and community sentiment, and positive partnerships with local businesses and officials for Google.

Rutkoff has been rapidly promoted through the ranks to her current leadership role as head of DC and regional communications. Navigating a wide range of complex and political issues as diverse as antitrust, privacy, internet censorship, major New York City real estate transactions, and nationwide corporate reputation programs, Rutkoff drives impressive results and delivers comms programs that retain Google’s distinct voice.

She is responsible for nationwide brand and reputation programs, including the Grow with Google campaign that resulted in over 200 stories across business, national, and local press. She led PR for the opening of Google’s data center in Tennessee, attended by Sen. Bob Corker and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and managed PR across the country to highlight Google’s work with small businesses, keeping students safe online and teaching coding skills.

Rutkoff directs communications surrounding Google’s U.S. regional real estate holdings and physical growth, including the recent $2.5 billion purchase of Chelsea Market in New York City. She’s overseen press for numerous office openings, including partnering with elected officials and landing blanket positive coverage.

In building Google’s presence on the East Coast, Rutkoff has launched many initiatives, including a 10 session dinner series with press and policy influencers. She led PR around the launch of the Google Art Project initiative, landing more than 50 positive stories across major arts, culture, and technology outlets. And she led communications around the relaunch of the Google Cultural Institute at the Art Institute of Chicago with 12 other cultural institutions, which was attended by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, influencers, and every major outlet in the greater Chicago area.

- Earlier in her career, Rutkoff developed a successful PR program by working closely with small and medium-size businesses and Fortune 1000 advertisers to secure customer success coverage in major business, vertical, and advertising trade outlets.

- Rutkoff serves as a Next Generation Board Member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

- She has an impressive roster of college internships under her belt, including the White House Office of Presidential Advance, Today, NBC News’ executive offices, and the 2008 Presidential Inaugural Committee.