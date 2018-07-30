40 Under 40 2018 | Adam Ritchie

A new breed of PR practitioner who achieves global results for global clients, Adam Ritchie is a true innovator.

At Adam Ritchie Brand Direction, his Boston-based practice, Ritchie has attracted accounts on four continents and assembled nimble teams that continue to exceed client expectations. With all new business wins coming from referrals, Ritchie’s agile, reputation-driven model is an example of how PR is evolving.

His work spans 20 categories, from beer to baby seats, from cyber security to the world’s largest swimming pools. His innovative programs have helped introduce children to STEM careers, turned hackers into cyber defenders, cut thermal pollution, greened urban areas, built followings for social entrepreneurs, launched social media brands, educated parents on child passenger safety, and supported women reentering the workforce.

His new content distribution vehicle, the world’s first studio album released on cans of craft beer brewed specially to pair with the music for a complete sensory experience, was a unique approach to using technology to solve a problem and change consumer behavior.

In another example of how this innovative pro pioneers new approaches, Ritchie walked 3,000 miles across the country, from Boston to San Francisco, using his client’s treadmill desk client product, LifeSpan, while promoting it.

Adam Ritchie Brand Direction has swept every PR competition in the country and given ad agencies a run for their money in their own competitions. The agency recently became the first business of its size to win a PRWeek Award.

- A touring musician, Ritchie’s band has written and released four studio albums, performed at national music festivals, composed songs picked up by MTV, and been featured in Billboard.

- He created a pro bono speaking tour, Invention in PR, to inspire an even younger generation of PR professionals. The talks have taken him to nearly 40 universities over the past year.

- He was awarded the S.I. Newhouse Public Relations Award for Public Service.