Ketchum hires former Walmart and Hume Brophy staffer to lead London public affairs

He will report to Jamie Robertson, managing director of Ketchum London’s corporate reputation team.

This follows a series of new appointments to senior positions by the comms consultancy; Robertson himself was confirmed in January to the exco of newly-installed UK CEO Jo-ann Robertson. The new CEO has also since hired Bert Moore as chief strategy and innovation officer.

Martin was previously director of public affairs at Hume Brophy, and has previously worked for consultancies including Bell Pottinger and in-house for American retail giant Walmart.

Jamie Robertson said: "Chris' experience of working with stakeholders across the political spectrum will further enhance our ability to deliver critical, insight-led advice and counsel. Coming off the back of a strong first half of 2018, this also underlines our ambition to offer our clients an ever-expanding range of integrated strategic communications solutions that drive reputational and organisational value over the long term."

