Breakfast Briefing: Omnicom earnings; Huntsworth buys SF-based healthcare shop

Omnicom Group’s PR agencies picked up the pace in the second quarter, posting 2.7% organic revenue growth to $362.7 million and helping its organic growth to 1.8%, to $709.1 million, in the first six months of the year. PR made up more than 9% of the holding company’s business in Q2. Omnicom, the parent of Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli, and others, as a whole saw organic revenue growth of 2% in the second quarter to $3.9 billion and 2.2% for the full year to $7.5 billion. Net income improved by 10.8% from Q2 2017 to $364.2 million.

Huntsworth has taken a majority share in San Francisco-based healthcare marketing shop Giant Creative Strategy for an initial sum of $72.2 million, and it could extend its stake depending on the firm’s performance over the next three years. Huntsworth CEO Paul Taaffe said Giant is "bringing scale in healthcare professional marketing, especially in the fast-growth biotech sector."

Snapchat is rolling out a partnership to help journalists find news in the billions of videos and photos posted on the platform every day. News organizations that partner with any of four discovery platforms -- NewsWhip, Storyful, SAMDesk, and TagBoard -- will gain access to all publicly available posts on Snapchat (Axios).

Here’s the latest on Papa John’s crisis: founder John Schnatter continues to show why the company banned him from talking to the media (CNBC), saying in a letter to directors that "it was a mistake" for him to step down as chairman (Wall Street Journal). He also accused marketing agency Laundry Service of trying to blackmail him for $6 million (CNBC).

President Donald Trump’s Monday press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is bound to go down as one of the most consequential media events in history (but hey, it's only Tuesday). The presser continued to draw condemnation from left, right, center, (MarketWatch) and even Michael Cohen (New York Post) overnight. Keep an eye on how the White House communications team, and Trump himself on Twitter, tries to undo the damage in the days to come.