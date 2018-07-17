In brief: Clarion retains Aldi, Greenbrook gets Goldman vet, PRCA Egypt and APPC YCC appoint chairs, Rogerson sets up shop

Clarion retains Aldi BWS brief, Asda leaver launches agency, Greenbrook gets Goldman veteran, and more from PRWeek UK.

Clarion retains Aldi BWS brief

WPP's Clarion Communication has been awarded a three-year extension on the PR account for Aldi's beer, wine and spirits (BWS) portfolio. The pitch, the first Clarion had faced since initially winning the account in 2012, was run by ISBA. Aldi is one of Clarion's largest clients, and the agency will continue to handle all BWS media relations, Aldi's annual BWS awards programme, annual tasting events and working with its newly appointed wine expert Sam Caporn.

Asda leaver launches agency

Vickie Rogerson, Asda's former head of food PR and also previously of agencies Finn and Lucre, has launched her own agency. North PR will focus purely on food and drink businesses. The agency is Leeds-based, but already has clients based across the UK including wonky veg box scheme Oddbox, surplus food redistribution business City Harvest and the Yorkshire Pudding Pied Company.

Greenbrook gets Goldman veteran

Michelle Pinggera, former partner and international chief of staff at Goldman Sachs, has been appointed a non-executive advisor to Greenbrook Communications. Greenbrook is a specialist consultancy focused on investment firms across the asset classes.

PRCA appoints Egypt chair

Mohammed El Batta, MD of Fekra Communications, has become PRCA MENA's chair in Egypt. The PRCA launched across the Middle East and North Africa region in 2016.

APPC appoints YCC chair

Jenny Powell, an account director at Headland, has been elected as the chair of the APPC's Young Consultant's Committee (YCC). Prior to agency life, Powell had worked for elected politicians in Westminster and Brussels. Adnan Chowdhury of Hanover and Anna Jobling of Interel will be her vice chairs.

App-ointment for KC

Huddersfield's KC Communications has been hired by mobile app firm yboo to handle PR. The app helps users save on their mobile bill by suggesting SIM-only deals based on usage.