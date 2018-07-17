MSL UK co-CEO and influencer marketing lead to leave

MSL UK's co-CEO Jason Frank (pictured) will leave the business in October, PRWeek has learned, with another senior figure departing for a new role at Brands2Life.

Frank and fellow co-CEO James Parsons had been in post since September 2014, following promotions from chief marketing officer and chief operating officer respectively.

Parsons, who has been with MSL and forerunners for 20 years, will become sole CEO on Frank's departure. He will be supported by a senior leadership team of development director James Warren and head of planning Dominic Payling.

Frank's departure from the Publicis firm is motivated both by a desire to spend less time on trains - he commutes daily from Bath to London - and more with his young family, and to start a new career in a different area.

MSL UK's employee communications practice, which had been overseen by Frank, will now be led by Ben Jackson, a director at the agency. Jackson joins a new management board at MSL UK, also comprising:

Alison Dunlop, a new hire, formerly of Reynolds-Mackenzie and Edelman, as head of healthcare

Andi Donovan, who joined from Red earlier this year as UK consumer MD

Jonathan Lomax, head of corporate and ex-MHP, appointed in April

Sara Mohall, head of delivery, at MSL (and forerunner SAS) since 2011

Al Baird, lead creative director, at MSL (and forerunner SAS) since 2004

Subhani Rawat, head of talent, at MSL (and forerunner SAS) since 2011

Lance Moylan, finance director, at MSL since 2014

Kinda Jackson to B2L

Kinda Jackson, who has been with MSL for seven years, will also leave in October.

She had been leading the development of the firm's influencer marketing offer in London.

Other senior figures to depart MSL in recent months are EMEA healthcare lead Avril Lee, who has joined Burson-Marsteller, and corporate director Blair Metcalfe, who has set up his own agency.

In PRWeek's Top 150 for 2018, MSL recorded 20 per cent growth to £36m UK revenues, ranking as the country's ninth largest agency. Global growth was flat, the Agency Business Report shows.