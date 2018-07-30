40 Under 40 2018 | Patricia Raz

T-Mobile president and CEO John Legere knew Patricia Raz has the "smarts, sass, and creativity" to take the un-carrier’s social leadership strategy to the next level.

Jumping from the agency side, where she worked with T-Mobile at WE Communications, Raz joined T-Mobile and has been instrumental in redefining the role an executive’s social media presence can – and should – play within communications. She has elevated T-Mobile’s executive communication strategy far beyond what is typically seen in the tech industry by setting a new standard for how brands should engage with the audiences that matter most to them.

While half of her job focuses on generating buzz, the other half centers on proactive communication during times of crisis. On both those fronts Raz has won consistent praise for her ability to distill and effectively communicate complex and sensitive issues, often under severe time constraints.

The C-suite executives she supports count on her to come to the table with bold, creative ideas. It’s no easy task, because she supports one of the most prolific and social CEOs in the business, known for taking to Twitter to break news, challenge competitors, and connect with customers and employees.

Raz has created digital campaigns and sought-out cutting edge technologies to support T-Mobile’s C-suite social platforms. Her team partners closely with key executives to help develop campaigns that are authentic to each executive’s goals and personality.

One example was her role in elevating Legere’s Slow Cooker Sunday, a weekly series of live Facebook videos where he chats about recipes and answers questions from fans in his own kitchen.

- Her vision and unwavering commitment to T-Mobile’s executive social presence and authentic communication style helped it become the fastest growing telecom provider in the U.S.

- In 2015, Raz was nominated by her peers at T-Mobile for a Peak Achievement Award, which recognizes top performers who are making an exceptional impact on the business.

- A diehard Ducks fan, Raz loves watching University of Oregon games and cheering on her alma mater, especially during football season.