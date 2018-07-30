40 Under 40 2018 | Rosette Pambakian

A woman in a male-dominated industry, Rosette Pambakian continues to come to the table with impactful results that not only meet, but also exceed those of her male colleagues.

As Tinder’s VP of marketing and communications, Pambakian leads the company’s strategic marketing and communications initiatives around the world. She employs her diverse experience in PR to educate members of the media and advocate the company’s mission in a way that engages a global audience.

From a brief article in TechCrunch to the cover of Forbes, Pambakian has been a key factor driving the platform’s global success and story.

With a keen understanding of consumer demands and what makes headlines, she launched Tinder into the spotlight and hearts of the public in 2012. Today the app is used in more than 190 countries and generates billions of media impressions monthly.

Pambakian remains at the helm of all things brand and communications. Over the past year, she has led impactful campaigns that captivated audiences and spurred conversations around and the world, including The World’s Most Eligible Bachelor (awarded three Bronze Lions) and the viral Tinder couple that chatted for three years before meeting on Good Morning America for the first time. This year, Pambakian spearheaded the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, including petitioning Unicode to #RepresentLove by creating interracial couple emojis that better represent the app’s global user base.

A voice for women in the tech and startup industry, who are often underrepresented in this field, Pambakian believes that as the industry evolves "we all need to do our part to mentor and encourage other women."

- Prior to joining Tinder in-house and creating their communications division, she worked at a number of agencies representing brands in the consumer, tech, and entertainment industries.

- She contributed to career panels with The Female Quotient at prominent events such as Cannes Lions and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

- Pambakian works with Covenant House, which is focused on opening doors for homeless youth, and the SPCA, the global animal rescue organization.