40 Under 40 2018 | Kelly Moss

In a retail landscape where consumer preferences are constantly evolving and fast fashion churns out new products in the blink of an eye, Kelly Moss has played a key role in not only maintaining the relevance of a 165-year-old company, but also driving it to new heights.

Under her PR and comms leadership, the Levi’s brand has integrated its direct-to-consumer sales approach into its PR and marketing efforts and turned its iconic brand around to reclaim its influence at the center of culture.

Last year, Moss oversaw the strategy and implementation of various brand campaigns that ultimately impacted the company’s bottom line. Her leadership helped the brand generate 9% growth across all channels and regions. Through more targeted and curated social and media engagements, the campaigns under her direction helped grow the women’s business, resulting in 24% growth and over $1 billion in 2017 sales.

Moss played a pivotal role in helping relaunch Levi’s women’s business by introducing its new stretch options through creative and engaging media and social media campaigns, including the Levi’s commuter trucker jacket with Jacquard by Google, which garnered significant coverage, and the launch of Levi’s x Air Jordan 4, one of the brand’s biggest events of 2018 that brought new consumers to the brand.

She also led marketing strategy for some of the company’s greatest achievements of the past few years, including the opening of Levi’s Stadium; Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium; the 2015 women’s denim collection launch; and the brand’s dominant presence at Coachella for the past three years.

- Moss contributes as an active member of Everytown for Gun Safety, a local-driven movement across the country to advocate against gun violence, and is a supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

- She helped shape the ongoing Live in Levi’s campaign, which included the successful launch of the Circles ad spot, which ranked among the top ten most watched ads on YouTube for 2017.

- She worked at KCD Worldwide in its fashion PR and production team for top brands such as Marc by Marc Jacobs, McQ Alexander McQueen, and Gap.