40 Under 40 2018 | Stephanie Morris

Over the past six years at Dini von Mueffling Communications, Stephanie Morris has worked tirelessly on campaigns for Sandy Hook Promise, the leading gun violence prevention organization in the U.S.

One of the most vital aspects of her work for the nonprofit is focusing the conversation on the person behind the gun, not the gun itself, by publicizing Sandy Hook Promise’s programs and initiatives that focus on mental wellness and help youth and adults learn how to identify individuals exhibiting at-risk behaviors.

Morris co-created and helped seed the Evan gun violence prevention campaign, which went viral with more than 2 billion media impressions and over 150 million views globally. The video swept the Cannes Lions, taking home two Gold, six Silver, and two Bronze Lions.

She has launched a number of campaigns for Sandy Hook Promise, including the educational school programs Start With Hello and Say Something, that have resulted in coverage in top-tier national media outlets, including NBC, CBS, and the Los Angeles Times.

Her work on Sandy Hook Promises’ viral campaign Tomorrow’s News recently received a 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award for Film and Video.

Her track record for securing national regional and local media reads is stellar and includes such high-profile placements as Good Morning America, CBS Evening News, Nightline, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, NPR, The Washington Post, and BBC.

- She won the 2018 PR News CSR Professional of the Year Award for her PR work with Sandy Hook Promise.

- Morris, who minored in fiction writing, is currently collaborating on a book of essays with two high school friends.

- She found her job at Dini von Mueffling Communications through a networking site called Ladies Lotto.