40 Under 40 2018 | Elizabeth Luke

"Never let a good story go untold" is Elizabeth Luke’s mantra. Luke works closely with the teams at Twitter to surface meaningful business stories, including the launch of features such as sponsored moments and services such as Fuel, an in-house creative team.

As the point person for trade events such as CES, Cannes, and Twitter’s NewFronts, Luke manages media relations and communications strategy for high-profile industry moments. She has also secured and staffed high-profile TV interviews for Twitter execs in outlets such as Bloomberg TV to drive marketplace attention and open the door for client partners to convert opportunities.

Luke has highlighted Twitter’s top content and moments for consumers in outlets including Today, People, Elle, and The Hollywood Reporter. Passionate about diversity in tech, Luke has been quick to add her talents to projects that elevate and amplify underserved voices.

Working on #HereWeAre, Luke helped create a stage for female keynote speakers with a diverse panel of female industry leaders ranging from GE CMO Linda Boff to Blavity founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun to share their advice and stories. She helped organize the event, source panelists, pull together content, and manage press coverage.

She also helped conceive, organize, and moderate #StudentsForChange in partnership with Teen Vogue, which expanded on #MarchForOurLives to spotlight diverse students and activists who have been speaking truth to power about gun violence and challenging the status quo. The effort included sourcing activists, producing the Twitter live stream, and interviewing students.

Colleagues call her a "huge strategic asset" and praise her ability to "create significant buzz around live events." She’s gained a reputation for "always playing three-dimensional chess, searching for the next PR gem, artfully reacting to the unexpected, and never letting a good story go untold."

- Luke helps lead Blackbirds, Twitter’s business resource group for black employees promoting diversity and inclusion.

- She created and worked with a team to turn Twitter HQ into a relaxing oasis where people can explore mindfulness, stress reduction, and community in celebration of black history and presence.

- She enlisted Haitian artist Dominique Duroseau and Artnoir to create an art installation in the New York City office to reduce feelings of difference, distance, and fear.