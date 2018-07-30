40 Under 40 2018 | Serena Levy

Increasingly, consumers care about what a company stands for. Serena Levy’s work on the The Coca-Cola Company’s environmental, social, and governance PR efforts have helped shape its social identity.

Levy is credited with transforming the company’s communication approach to its environmental programs and achievements. She led its presence at the 2015 and 2016 United Nations Climate Change Conferences and spearheaded the communications plan and execution of its groundbreaking announcement of being the first Fortune 500 Company to replenish all the water it uses globally, securing on-air segments live on CNN, CNBC, Fox News, and garnering more than 2.5 billion impressions in print media. She also led strategy, management, and execution of communications for environmental issues and programs, as well as the Ekocenter project.

She led a cross-functional team in Switzerland to develop and implement the sustainability and social responsibility program for the Nestea brand. Work included effectively managing response to an NGO-led attack against Nestea and the communications strategy and execution of a business restructuring. She also led the global rollout of the Nestea campaign, The Start of Something Different.

Levy's reporting role efforts increased the company’s reporting against GRI guidelines, setting a formal reporting structure for the Coca-Cola system and securing the company’s first listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. She also managed the company's global sustainability reporting against key indices.

Colleagues praise her "strong business expertise, creativity," and "varied skill set that enables her to make high-impact contributions." "Whether it’s securing high-level media, finding the right angle to the story, or developing new approaches for communication for the company, she continually delivers against her goals and often exceeds them," says one coworker.

- Levy served as liaison for Coca-Cola’s global partnership with World Wildlife Fund.

- She has been named chair of Girl Talk, a global nonprofit organization focused on developing leadership skills and confidence in middle school and high school girls.

- She started a scholarship, Communications Alumni Scholarship Fund, at University of Cincinnati.