40 Under 40 2018 | Chavonne Jones

Chavonne Jones is a master in how to make a client’s story front-page news. The results of her work appear daily in major news outlets as she builds visibility for a large, diverse portfolio of clients.

Jones has more than a decade of experience in the development and execution of thought leadership and media relations programs for both B2B and consumer clients across industries, including finance, legal, human resources, technology, healthcare, consumer products, automotive, and energy.

As a result of her media skills and strong relationships with key journalists, she has a strong record of regularly landing coverage for clients in top-tier outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, Fortune, Forbes, TIME, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Harvard Business Review, USA Today, and FOX Business.

Not only has she done exceptional media work for Weber Shandwick’s clients, Jones has also helped raise awareness of the firm’s own thought leadership on timely business topics, such as CEO activism, civility, artificial intelligence, social media, and employee engagement, garnering repeat coverage in such business publications as Harvard Business Review, TIME, and others. Jones has helped shape Weber Shandwick into a credible resource for commentary on related business news.

Her work and career has been recognized by a number of organizations outside, and Jones was selected in 2018 as a 40 Under Forty honoree by The Network Journal, one of the premier magazines for black professionals, corporate executives, and small business owners. She was also honored as a Leader in Business by Zeta Amicae of the Newark/Oranges (2017), an auxiliary of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

- Jones was one of the first media strategists at Weber Shandwick to be integrated into its practice areas and helped start a major paradigm shift at the firm and shape the way the firm views its media relations function.

- She works with The Lagrant Foundation’s scholarship program, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the number of minorities in the fields of advertising, marketing, and public relations.

- Jones promotes Weber Shandwick’s own research, which is conducted and supported by the firm’s most senior executives, including CEO Andy Polansky.