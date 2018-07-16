Turkish Exporters Assembly, Ketchum part ways

The firm was providing research, comms consulting, and media analysis services for the trade group.

NEW YORK: The Turkish Exporters Assembly has stopped working with Ketchum.

The trade group and the Omnicom agency parted ways in May, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act documents filed on July 11.

Ketchum declined to comment on the end of the account. A personal familiar with the matter said the Turkish Exporters Assembly had decided to focus on markets other than the U.S. A representative from the organization could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ketchum had been providing "research services, communications consulting services, media monitoring and media landscape analysis, and other consulting services" on behalf of the organization, according to the documents.

Ketchum won the account in January. The firm earned $74,400 from the work it did for the group, according to the filing.