House committee reviews Stone documents on Pruitt Rose Bowl tickets

Saxum CEO Renzi Stone said he has fully complied with the House Oversight and Government Reform committee's request for documents.

WASHINGTON: The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is examining materials submitted by Saxum CEO Renzi Stone about helping former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt obtain Rose Bowl tickets.

Stone said via email that he has fully complied with a request from Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) to submit all documents and communications between himself, Pruitt, and any of his staffers on any topic. He sent the documents on June 22.

The House committee is reviewing the materials, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Stone, a member of Oklahoma University’s board of regents, said he played a "minor role in helping [Pruitt] purchase tickets for face value to the Rose Bowl," where the school played the University of Georgia in January.

"He asked through an assistant if he could buy them, I forwarded her request to the appropriate person, and he bought the tickets," Stone said, via email. He added that he didn’t see Pruitt at the game and had no influence in requesting ticket location or arranging for Pruitt’s security.

"He is a friend of mine since 2001, and I was more than happy to help connect him," Stone said, via email.

Stone has previously said with "100% certainty" that he did not use his relationship with Pruitt to benefit any clients and added that his energy-focused agency does not do lobbying work.

Pruitt stepped down as EPA administrator on July 5 after months of ethics controversies, the latest involving a CNN investigation that found Pruitt and his staffers altered or removed events from his calendar. The more than a dozen government investigations into Pruitt’s tenure running the EPA may continue despite his resignation, according to The Washington Post.