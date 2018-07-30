40 Under 40 2018 | Todd Hunter

Beginning as an assistant at Observatory (formerly CAA Marketing), Todd Hunter rose through the ranks and transformed the agency. As the co-chief creative officer, Hunter has been integral in the agency’s evolution from entertainment consultancy to one of the world’s most awarded and highly-regarded strategic and creative marketing services agencies.

His unique connectivity to Observatory, broad portfolio of client experience, business results, and industry-leading awards will lead Observatory and its clients to more industry-shifting work. Hunter has developed content in virtually every aspect of entertainment, including film, TV, animation, live experiences, music, VR, and mobile gaming, often as part of fully integrated marketing and advertising campaigns for the world’s leading brands.

In addition, he is a founding member of the annual CAA Foundation Habitat for Humanity New Orleans Build. For nine of the past 10 years, he and a group of colleagues from around the world gather to build and rebuild homes across Hurricane Katrina-affected areas throughout New Orleans. In his spare time, he is an avid Comic-Con fan and can predict their breakouts two years in advance with scary accuracy.

Hunter’s work over the past decade has provided case examples for the entire industry, leading to the creation of new categories at awards shows, and helping clients redefine the way they tell the stories that drive their business.

- Hunter’s division has won three Cannes Gold Lions and four Grand Prix awards, four Emmy wins, and multiple Webby Awards.

- He recently undertook a multi-year initiative with the MacArthur Foundation, inspiring learning in children and teens through "geeking out and messing around" in digital media and the arts.

- He initiated Chipotle’s Savor.Wavs, an immersive digital music experience in collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, and A Love Story, an animated short film about the perils of competitive fast-food advertising.