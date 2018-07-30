40 Under 40 2018 | Peter Gudritz

It takes a level-headed comms pro to navigate complex stakeholder web matrices in the face of industrial, geopolitical, and technological volatility. At Dow Chemical, that pro is Peter Gudritz.

His unique and distinguished experience, spanning the gap between traditional government affairs, advocacy, and PR comms, has earned him a reputation as the high-performing leader of an intense team. He has also earned the respect of his team, colleagues around the globe, and Dow’s C-suite execs.

Being the PR voice of the company and its CEO worldwide comes with enormous pressures and expectations from top executives. Gudritz, who is known for remaining thoughtful, calm, strategic, and focused under the toughest of challenges, consistently delivers. His approach has had a huge influence on his team members and on the company globally and has translated into a much higher degree of effectiveness for the team.

As the lead on policy analysis and communications efforts during a critical time in Dow’s U.S. natural gas policy advocacy, Gudritz drove a campaign-style approach to create a fast response team to ensure Dow’s voice was heard at critical moments, recruited customers and other peer companies to join Dow’s advocacy, and expanded its reach and built a more visible online presence for the company.

Gudritz has executed policy advocacy strategies to support corporate and business political objectives in the Northeast U.S., including growing Dow’s Political Action Committee employee participation in the region tenfold and creating a Nebraska Home State Committee.

His work on revamping offensive cyber effects operations, work processes, and internal communication helped to create a more effective, efficient, and collaborative team and enhanced its reputation among both internal and external stakeholders for Dow and its CEO.

He is also credited with optimizing executive engagement with key corporate partnerships, including Dow’s executive program at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and executive engagement at the World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

- Gudritz previously served as policy analyst with the Wildlife Conservation Society, where he led the climate change and domestic policy advocacy strategy for the federal affairs team.

- He was named executive committee chair of the Pennsylvania Chemical Industry Council.

- Gudritz was selected as a delegate to the Australian American Young Leadership Dialogue in 2013 and remains active with the group.