40 Under 40 2018 | Tiffany Guarnaccia

During her career, Tiffany Guarnaccia has been at the center of the music industry’s most disruptive years. She has occupied comms roles at LimeWire and eMusic, companies that both played a big role in the reinvention of the music industry.

In 2014, Guarnaccia founded and launched Kite Hill PR, an award-winning strategic communications and events agency that focuses on the media and technology industries. With Guarnaccia at the helm as CEO, Kite Hill has become a fully integrated communications firm offering a spectrum of services. The agency has represented some of the best companies in ad tech, marketing, music tech, and the media industries.

A firm believer PR is more than driving media results for clients, Guarnaccia uses content and events to help drive messages and engage with audiences. Through Kite Hill’s events division, Kite Hill Experiences, Guarnaccia has been a driving force in introducing the importance of events to clients.

While growing Kite Hill, Guarnaccia helps her clients grow as well. Tapad, one of Kite Hill’s first clients, came onboard in 2014 with the objective of positioning itself as the company "that cracked the code on cross-device." Guarnaccia helped Tapad cut through the crowded ad tech field to dominate that category and become a frontrunner in its field, leading to its recent acquisition by Norwegian telco company Telenor.

A "visionary with a finger on the pulse of the industry," this PR pro is always one step ahead of the game.

- Guarnaccia is founder of Communications Week, an industry event dedicated to discussing the disruptions and trends going on in the PR, media, and communications fields.

- She serves as organizer of the grassroots NY AdTech meetup, an event focusing on the next advancements in ad tech and on bringing together leaders in the industry. Membership has grown by 1,000 since she assumed the role.

- She served as the head of communications for HuffPost, where she helped launch the company’s streaming network, HuffPost Live.