40 Under 40 2018 | Andrew Garson

From unpaid intern to senior executive, Andrew Garson has a proven track record in growing business and launching successful practices in entertainment. Garson, who began his career with New York-based Alan Taylor Communications (now Taylor), has helped create entertainment divisions at three agencies. He has orchestrated significant growth for the companies he’s worked for, building practices from scratch into multiple seven-figure divisions while also leading flagship accounts.

Garson has helped Fortune 500 clients navigate Hollywood and has aligned partners with some of the biggest players in the industry including Lorne Michaels, Jay-Z, Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Ben Stiller, Taylor Swift, Tina Fey, and Jimmy Fallon. He’s activated at numerous marquee events including multiple Super Bowls, Oscars, Grammys, South by Southwest, Emmys, and Saturday Night Live’s 40th Anniversary Special.

At Cohn & Wolfe, Garson rose to VP and ran the Los Angeles operation’s largest accounts – Ubisoft, Taco Bell, and RadioShack – while serving as number two to the office’s president. After joining Catalyst, a WME|IMG company, Garson oversaw the agency’s entertainment work, nearly doubling revenue for the Microsoft account and leading one of its most significant new business wins with Visa.

At MWWPR, where he is now an EVP, a member of the agency’s executive committee, and head of the company’s budding entertainment practice, Garson continues to leverage his deep connections within the entertainment community to create disruptive opportunities for clients within pop culture. He has been instrumental in the agency’s new business efforts with recent wins, including Stoli Group and multiple accounts within the video game space.

- Garson led Cohn & Wolfe’s first entertainment practice, overseeing nearly $3 million in revenue and leading Nokia’s entertainment and consumer work, which won the 2013 PRWeek Consumer Launch Campaign of the Year.

- At WME|IMG, he helped connect Microsoft, Visa, and Lego to key personalities within the digital space, and guided strategy and content creation that organically featured brand partners.

- He participates in and supports philanthropic organizations and events including the ACLU and WME|IMG’s Walk the Walk annual day of service.