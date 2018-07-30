40 Under 40 2018 | Matt Dornic

The owner of his own PR agency when he was just in his late 20s, Matt Dornic has handled product launches for more than 30 tech companies, launched a startup, and handled crisis response for one of the most high-profile companies on the planet during a time of extreme scrutiny.

After founding and growing his own digital video-focused firm, 3 Dog Agency, Dornic sold it to Quinn Gillespie & Associates, one of the nation’s top public affairs agencies, then signed on with the firm to focus his attention on crisis communications. In that role, he worked directly with some of the biggest stories in the world, including the BP oil spill and Four Loko.

Dornic’s expertise in digital video and aptitude to handle crisis communications bought him to CNN, where he led communications for CNN Digital Worldwide – and the growing staff supporting PR for CNN Digital – including every bylined reporter, product announcement, and the network’s digital video empire. In the past eight years, he has helped launch the digital video company Great Big Story under the CNN Digital umbrella and more recently assumed responsibility for Digital partnerships, managing CNN’s relationships with platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat, as their roles with news organizations grow increasingly complex.

Now VP of communications, Dornic also handles much of the day-to-day crisis response for CNN Worldwide, including overseeing @CNNPR social handles and spearheading the rapid response strategy CNN has engaged in over the past 16 months to respond to claims of fake news.

In addition, he oversees experiential event executions for CNN, including the network’s presence at South by Southwest and political conventions.

- Dornic began his career as a reporter at a local news station in Wilmington, North Carolina.

- A devoted dog lover, Dornic named his PR agency after his three pets and sports a tattoo of his dog.