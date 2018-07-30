40 Under 40 2018 | Michael DiSalvo

In less than a decade, Michael DiSalvo has risen from an intern at Ogilvy to its youngest SVP globally.

DiSalvo has extended the reach of Ogilvy’s fast-growing Health & Wellness practice by delivering world-class work for some of the agency’s top clients, including Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Boehringer Ingelheim. He has driven seven-digit growth for Ogilvy multiple times over and showcased individual account growth of more than 700%.

Most notably, the young Ogilvy vet has managed the longstanding relationship with Pfizer, one of Ogilvy’s largest clients, where he has led the external reinvigoration of Pfizer’s smoking cessation portfolio, including a multi-year partnership with the American Lung Association, and a number of award-winning health and disease awareness initiatives on its behalf. The PR efforts resulted in renewed revenue growth for the brand and a turnaround in public perception, culminating with a positive segment on Saturday Night Live. DiSalvo’s work on behalf of Pfizer spans traditional and social media; content; influencer campaigns; advocacy; policy; commercial positioning; issues management; and branding throughout the U.S., in global developed markets, and emerging markets.

His "die trying" attitude has driven a number of award-winning health and disease awareness initiatives on behalf of his clients, including Pfizer’s Quitter’s Circle, which was a PRWeek finalist for Healthcare Campaign of the Year.

DiSalvo has transformed the team’s role from PR practitioners to data-driven brand and business consultants, earning a seat at the table at some of the most critical junctures. His efforts have heightened collaboration and integration, bolstered Ogilvy and WPP’s role on the important account, and earned new business in markets around the world, including opportunities for lifecycle management, internal communication, and business consulting.

- He was instrumental in building new capabilities for Pfizer, including its first branded content partnership, brand-sponsored Instagram, and large-scale influencer program.

- He created content specifically designed to tackle tough issues in the industry, including multiple Ogilvy podcasts for professionals and editorial content for ogilvy.com as well as an appearance on the PRSA Podcast with the Pros.

- An ambassador for PR-driven integrated marketing, DiSalvo is committed to building the industry beyond publicity.