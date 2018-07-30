40 Under 40 2018 | Matthew DiGirolamo

Matthew DiGirolamo has helped L’Oréal USA pursue a branded house strategy for the first time and transform its image in the process.

By crafting a corporate story to set the company apart from its eponymous consumer product brand, L’Oréal Paris, DiGirolamo helped position the 100-year-old beauty company as a visionary leader that is responding in bold ways to the transformations of the market and current revolutions in society. DiGirolamo then aligned comms strategy with core business priorities and carved out new leadership territories to enhance the image of the corporate brand.

His impact at L’Oréal resonates beyond the traditional domain of the beauty industry. Through a partnership with L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, DiGirolamo led the company into exciting new realms, launching high-profile consumer technology at events such as the Consumer Electronics Show and South by Southwest. Successful media campaigns for Makeup Genius, My UV Patch, Hair Coach, UV Sense, and Custom D.O.S.E. have made L’Oréal one of the most talked about companies at these conferences of tech heavyweights.

DiGirolamo oversaw U.S. rollout and operationalization of L’Oréal’s global sustainability program, Sharing Beauty With All, through the entire value chain, transforming the business practices of the $7 billion entity. He leveraged the company’s sustainability commitments and resulting achievements to strengthen its reputation among key stakeholders, most notably as the company announced its plans to be carbon neutral by 2019.

Recognizing gender equality certification requires a commitment to gender balance at all levels, DiGirolamo sponsored an internal men’s think tank, a cross-functional group that finds ways to attract and retain men while creating an inclusive environment for them within L’Oréal. He also encouraged the company to join the We Are Still In coalition of U.S. businesses, educational institutions, and local government leaders who pledge continued support for the Paris Climate Agreement to mitigate climate change.

- DiGirolamo oversaw development and rollout of a multi-year crisis management protocol, preparedness plan, and training program covering all business units.

- He partnered with Maria Shriver to transform an annual networking event for women into a three-day global news-making platform and women’s empowerment forum attracting 175 world-class speakers and 30,000 attendees.

- DiGirolamo helped former Vice President Al Gore raise awareness of the climate crisis, leading global comms for Live Earth concerts that made it the largest global entertainment event in history.