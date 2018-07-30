40 Under 40 2018 | Richard Cullen

As one of three staffers who oversee operations of one of Washington, DC’s fastest-growing communications firms, Richard Cullen has led teams that have won some of the toughest national public affairs battles over the past six years. His work at FP1 Strategies, a firm known for its research-based campaign approach, earned the respect of its competitors and clients.

Cullen managed an awareness campaign to combat discrimination against Sikh Americans that resulted in measurable differences in the ways Americans view their Sikh neighbors and was awarded PRWeek’s 2018 Best for a Cause award.

He also led the national effort to win approval of the Charter Communications transactions with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. By successfully showcasing the company’s culture and the many consumer benefits of the merger, Cullen paved the way for Charter to gain regulatory approval from the FCC and DOJ.

With the goal of implementing a standard food labeling law, Cullen launched and managed the Coalition for Safe Affordable Food in 2014. Two years later, President Barack Obama signed a uniform labeling bill into law.

On temporary leave from FP1, Cullen served as Ken Cuccinelli’s communications director for the candidate’s run for Governor of Virginia in 2013. The campaign shocked the establishment when Cuccinelli nearly defeated Terry McAuliffe, a candidate who enjoyed a significant fundraising advantage and high name recognition.

Before joining FP1, Cullen spent three years working on Capitol Hill, where he served as special assistant to former Majority Leader Eric Cantor (then Republican Whip). He also served as a consultant for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) during the 2010 campaign cycle.

- Cullen began his career as an assistant at Politico and was promoted to a reporter for the publication during the 2008 presidential election.

- He built a 100-member coalition for Connect Americans Now that has made headlines across the country and gained the support of several lawmakers.

- He mentors several recent college graduates, interns, or young professionals each year.