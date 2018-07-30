40 Under 40 2018 | Anthony Chiaravallo

It’s not often a new team member helps transform an agency’s approach. Anthony Chiaravallo’s proactive approach has generated business growth for many Burson Cohn & Wolfe business stakeholders, making him one of the most sought-after counselors in its Digital Innovation Group and at BCW overall.

Chiaravallo has a career-long track record of exponential revenue growth including more than $100 million in the past two years alone. While organic growth with current clients is where his results are most evident, he’s also played a critical role in securing new, notable, and multi-market assignments in recent months.

His integral role in establishing the paid media capability at BCW helped transform the agency into a fully integrated powerhouse, an accomplishment that helped fuel multiple consecutive years of double-digit growth. In less than two years, he tripled the size of the now-global paid media team, while establishing himself as the ultimate agency authority.

From designing the agency’s inaugural suite of paid media products and services – including paid social amplification, native advertising, search engine optimization and marketing, and programmatic – to developing the agency’s perspective on an ‘earned approach to paid’ that positioned ahead of its competitors, Chiaravallo’s contributions to the agency are invaluable.

Among his other accomplishments are creating the agency’s first global paid media curriculum and digital training modules and catapulting some of the most effective campaigns to success through smart paid amplification approaches. His efforts "birthed an agency network of integrated marketers who can more effectively counsel and sell integrated media and marketing solutions to clients," says one colleague.

BCW leadership recently hand-selected him to participate in WPP’s annual Maestro training, a program limited to an exclusive group of top performers across the holding company. "When BCW teams are designing a campaign or developing a new business pitch, our advice is always: If you aren’t working with Anthony, you should be," says one coworker.

- Chiaravallo founded Conscious Connection, a digital magazine designed to cultivate conscious thinking and thought leaders, creative evangelists, and world-class performers who advocate for the triple bottom line and eco-creative living.

- He served on a panel of experts on brand safety at South by Southwest 2018.

- He volunteers and donates his digital marketing talents to nonprofits Seeds of Peace and Waves for Water.