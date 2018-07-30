40 Under 40 2018 | Niki Chakravarthy

As Procter & Gamble moves its brands into the next century, Niki Chakravarthy is helping ensure its products will be relevant to new generations of consumers.

During a pivotal year for the CPG giant, P&G turned to DeVries Global to help reposition the heritage brand and attract a millennial generation of consumers to its products. DeVries turned immediately to Chakravarthy.

Her intimate knowledge of P&G comes from years of experience working on its brands. Within her first six months with DeVries Global, Chakravarthy launched two Olay portfolios with a trade-in strategy to attract new consumers to the franchise. Under her direction, Olay’s first activation at Beautycon was a big win, reportedly generating more social posts by consumers and influencers than any other brand at the event. For her work on the brand, Chakravarthy was named the agency’s Change Agent of the Year in 2017 by her New York colleagues.

While working on P&G’s dish care business, Chakravarthy created the Dawn Helps Save Wildlife CSR campaign, helping Dawn dish soap do more than dishes. She led the creative development of a compelling documentary about the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and other industrial disasters, as rescuers discovered Dawn to be the most gentle, effective grease cleanser for oiled animals. The program generated unprecedented impressions, including The New York Times, Good Morning America, CNN, The Tonight Show, and People.

She also launched P&G’s first Instagram contest, harnessing social trends in food photography for Cascade detergent. Her pilot helped lay precedent for future brands’ forays with the social channel.

Chakravarthy also worked on P&G business in previous positions at Wunderman and Publicis-owned MSLGroup in Singapore and New York. She now heads up integrated campaigns for Olay global skin care and P&G Beauty’s corporate, scaled efforts for Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Olay, Pantene, and Secret.

- At Wunderman, Chakravarthy choreographed an end-to-end digital restage of GSK’s Physiogel, proposing a channel-agnostic idea for digital, social, PR, and OOH activations.

- Her team at MSLGroup was awarded a Cannes PR Lion for Tampax and Always’ Protecting Futures program on girls’ puberty education in Africa.

- Colleagues call her "determined and nurturing, proving both are not mutually exclusive."