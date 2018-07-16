Breakfast Briefing: Papa John's evicts founder from office

The pizza brand's CEO also wrote an open letter to customers in its latest efforts to distance itself from founder John Schnatter.

Papa John’s has not only removed John Schnatter from its marketing, but it’s also reportedly evicted the company’s founder and public face from his office (Bloomberg). Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie also penned an open letter saying, "Papa John’s is not an individual. Papa John’s is a pizza company with 120,000 corporate and franchise team members around the world" (Washington Post).

In an interview with a Kentucky AM news radio station, Schnatter said he was pushed to use a racial slur on a May conference call. Schnatter reportedly told the station, "Believe it or not...the agency was promoting that vocabulary, in that genre" (Yahoo Sports). Staffers from creative shop Laundry Service, which no longer works with the brand, were reportedly on the call with Schnatter (Forbes).

The stagecraft-filled summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin got off to a late start on Monday morning (New York Times). Earlier on Monday, Trump blamed U.S. policy and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for the state of the U.S.’ relationship with Russia (CNN).

Monday also marks the start of Prime Day, which now runs for a day and a half. Amazon is expected to do $3.6 billion in sales during the 36-hour event (Yahoo Finance). The sales extravaganza is also a boon for Amazon’s competitors, which are seeing a spike in search demand (CNBC).

Martin Sorrell has opened up about the three months since he left WPP. The S4 Capital leader told the Telegraph, "It’s been a very difficult three months since April 14, and it hasn’t been an easy time for me or my family. But the best way is to get back on the horse as quickly as possible." (Telegraph). Sorrell did just that this month, buying Amsterdam-based agency MediaMonks.