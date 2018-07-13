PRSA New York president-elect Doug Simon resigns

NEW YORK: D S Simon CEO Doug Simon has resigned from the president-elect post of PRSA’s New York chapter.

Simon submitted his resignation to the PRSA-NY board on Thursday.

"I wish the chapter the best moving forward and expect to be a resource for them in the future," Simon said, in an emailed statement to PRWeek.

Simon was named president-elect in January 2018, along with the rest of the board. He declined further comment.

After being contacted by PRWeek on Friday, Simon sent a note to PRSA-NY leaders threatening them with legal action if "any information beyond" his resignation was shared with the media.

"I understand that the fact that I’ve resigned is public record. Any information beyond that to be shared should be consented to by me. I have copied my attorney on this email," Simon said in the email, which was obtained by PRWeek. "If anything is released or communicated beyond that which is defamatory in nature, I may have no other choice than to pursue legal action. Otherwise, I wish you continued success."