Is it better for a PR firm to cut ties with a very problematic client? Or stay and counsel a brand through a reputational crisis?

In the wake of inappropriate comments from Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, PR AOR Olson Engage ended its relationship with the pizza chain this week.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Schnatter used the n-word on a call during a discussion in May about how to avoid corporate crises, according to Forbes. The brand's marketing firm, Laundry Service, also resigned its account.

Is resigning such an account the right move? Or should PR firms help to get clients back on track?