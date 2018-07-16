Activision hires new UK PR agency after parting ways with Red

Activision, the video game maker behind Call of Duty and Guitar Hero, has appointed H+K to handle its UK PR.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies replaces Red Consultancy on the account, which the latter has held since 2012. The brief also includes responsibility for international coordination.

PRWeek reported in March that Activision was reviewing its retained PR agency support.

Luke Mackay, director of international PR at Activision, told PRWeek in a statement: "After initiating a competitive review of our UK press office and International Hub account needs, we have appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies. H+K impressed with their cultural and audience understanding, creative energy and sophisticated approach to measurement."

The account will be run from H+K’s technology practice, led by practice MD Charlie Morgan.

Mackay added: "We’re looking forward to collaborating closely with Charlie and the team on our communication programmes. We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the Red Consultancy team for many years of partnership and shared success".

Morgan said: "This is a pivotal win for H+K. We’ve long admired Activision. During the pitch process we learnt our shared passion for insight-led communications plans makes us kindred spirits. We can’t wait to be an innovative partner, working together to create campaigns that excite and galvanise their audiences."

PRWeek previously reported that Red was invited to participate, although it is unclear whether it did so. When Red took on the account, previously held by Frank, it was understand to be worth in excess of £500,000 annually.

Activision also works with Silicon Valley's Spark PR, while a campaign by US agency PMK-BNC for Activision was shortlisted at 2018's PRWeek Global Awards. Edelman's Los Angeles office has previously won a Cannes Lions for work for the company.