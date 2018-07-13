Breakfast Briefing: Trump tabloid interview to make for awkward press event with May

But Trump "likes and respects" Prime Minister Theresa May very much, according to his press secretary.

This could get awkward… President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May have a press conference scheduled for Friday, hours after Trump harshly criticized May’s Brexit strategy in an interview with tabloid The Sun (The Hill). Cleanup in aisle Trump: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to walk back Trump’s comments, saying he "likes and respects Prime Minister May very much" and she "is a good person" (CNN’s Jim Acosta).

WH on "Sun" interview with Trump: "The President likes and respects Prime Minister May very much. As he

said in his interview with the Sun she ‘is a very good person’ and he

‘never said anything bad about her’." pic.twitter.com/lH8Vv20wGr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 13, 2018

Trump and former President Barack Obama are among the boldface names who lost thousands of Twitter followers in yesterday’s purge of locked and unused accounts. Obama, the most-followed current or former head of state, saw his follower count drop by 2.3 million, while Trump’s fell by 300,000 (Politico).

It’s not just marketing agencies who are fleeing Papa John’s. Sports brands are quickly distancing themselves from the chain. The University of Louisville is evaluating the naming rights for its football stadium, known for now as Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium (ESPN), while the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins have halted promotions with the brand (Baltimore Sun/Bleacher Report).

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $4.7 billion to 22 women in the latest talc-related verdict against the company. J&J is facing 9,000 cases in which women have claimed the company’s talc-based products caused them to develop cancer (NBC News).

Facebook’s left-versus-right equivalency explanation for not banning InfoWars is falling flat with reporters who attended a Thursday event on eliminating misinformation on the platform. CNN’s headline: "Facebook touts fight on fake news, but struggles to explain why InfoWars isn’t banned." BuzzFeed’s less subtle take: "Facebook proves it isn’t ready to handle fake news."