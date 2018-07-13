In brief: Third City hires joint MDs, Next 15 buys industrial specialist, new wins for Kin and Anteater

Third City hires joint MDs, Next 15 acquires industrial specialist, Cherish heads to US, and more from PRWeek UK.

Third City hires join MDs

Independent agency Third City is creating a managing director role for the first time, which will be shared between two of its longest-standing employees: Chris Blackwood and Suzie Barrett. Blackwood joined the agency in 2011 and Barrett in 2012. Both had previously worked for Band & Brown, whose co-founder Gill Brown and former directors Graz Belli and Mark Lowe are now the three managing partners of Third City. Blackwood continues to lead Third City's fintech push, while Barrett takes on people strategy duties at the 30-strong, Top 150-listed agency.

Next 15 acquires industrial specialist

Technical industries b2b specialist Technical Associates Group (TAG) has been acquired by Next 15. The deal was for an initial consideration of £2.2m (£1.9m cash and 67,750 shares in Next 15), with a further consideration of £600,000 in 2020 and possible further performance-based payments. It becomes part of Next 15's Publitek, which was itself acquired by Next 15 in March 2016. Publitek now doubles in size to 80 staff, and TAG MDs Sylvia Laws and Ian Clay join its board. Part of the deal's rationale is that Publitek's focus to date has been mainly in electronics while TAG has a larger portfolio of industrial clients, it said.

Kin wins Unicorn

Unicorn Cosmetics, a producer of make-up, lashes and accessories, has appointed Kin Communications to lead its UK print and digital campaigns. The beauty brand was founded in 2016 and is stocked by retailers such as Beauty Bay and Urban Outfitters.

Anteater wins China Tang

Chinese restaurant and bar China Tang has appointed Anteater Communications to manage PR and communications. Founded by entrepreneur David Tang in 2005, the restaurant is based in London’s Dorchester Hotel and "is popular with a number of politicians, actors and models, including Tony Blair and Kate Moss", Anteater said.

Cherish heads to US

UK digital sector specialist Cherish PR has appointed Rhian Humphries to lead its growth in the US. The British native becomes its first employee in the country, based in Los Angeles.

Entice wins briefs brief

Entice PR has been appointed to handle PR for SueMe's new range of sustainable, high-performance sports underwear.