Former PR lead for Branson and London's Olympic Park named new LTA comms chief

UK tennis governing body the Lawn Tennis Association has hired Victoria O'Byrne as its new comms director.

O'Byrne will join the executive team and report to the LTA’s new chief executive, Scott Lloyd.

Lloyd took up the position in January of this year, replacing Michael Downey who resigned from the LTA to take up the role of CEO at Tennis Canada.

O’Byrne’s brief it to focus on protecting and building the reputation of the LTA, as well as to undertake campaigns to grow the sport.

The hire comes as the organisation seeks to refresh its brand focus beyond elite players and grassroots participation to appeal to the wider fan base that Wimbledon annually brings.

Prior to the appointment, O’Byrne spent four years as director of corporate affairs at Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, where her remit covered comms, government affairs and policy.

From 2011 to 2014, she had been director of comms and public affairs for the London Legacy Corporation, the organisation responsible for planning, developing and activating Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the 2012 Games.

She had also worked at the Government Olympic Executive, as a special adviser to Olympics minister Tessa Jowell; at Ofsted; the Institute for Public Policy Research; and as director of corporate comms for the Labour Party.

The LTA uses Teneo Blue Rubicon for corporate comms support.

