The PR Week 7.13.2018: French West Vaughan's Rick French

The CEO joins the crew for a deep dive into running an agency alongside other ventures, staying independent, the World Cup, Papa John's, and much more.

Rick French, CEO of French West Vaughan, joined Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch this week for a discussion on topics from starting a business to owning a baseball team to Papa John's and President Donald Trump's trip to Europe.

