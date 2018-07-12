The Door acquired by Dolphin Entertainment

The film production company that bought entertainment PR firm 42West in 2017 has added the consumer PR agency to its holdings.

MIAMI: Film production company Dolphin Entertainment has acquired lifestyle and hospitality PR agency The Door.

Dolphin, a publicly traded company, paid an aggregate $11 million for The Door, which has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago and clients including Virgin Hotels, Rachael Ray, Shake Shack, and F.A.O. Schwarz.

The Door’s 2017 revenue was $5.5 million, and $1.6 million in the first quarter of this year, according to a statement from Dolphin.

The firm will keep its name and offices. President Najarian O'Neill and CEO Charlie Dougiello will continue to serve in their roles, the film production company said in a statement.

Last year, Dolphin acquired entertainment talent and PR firm 42West, which has offices in Los Angeles and New York. Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd said in a statement announcing the deal that cross-selling services between clients of 42West and The Door will be one of the first benefits of the deal.