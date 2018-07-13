The inside story of Kraft's cheesy Father's Day campaign

Company: Kraft Heinz

Campaign: Kraft Father’s Day

Agency mix: Leo Burnett (creative), Olson Engage (PR), VML (social), Starcom (media)

Duration: June 2018

Kraft got crafty and cheesy to generate media and social buzz leading up to Father’s Day. The brand auctioned off custom cheese sculptures people could have made in their dad’s likeness, with proceeds going to Feeding America.

Strategy

The brand began planning for the campaign in mid-May 2018.

"Father’s Day comes at a busy time of the year, as well as a hectic time for media, so we knew if we wanted to activate something to break through, it had to be unique," explained Anne Field, director of brand building for Kraft.

Once the brand and its agency partners settled on the idea of custom cheese sculptures, they wanted to alert media.

"We targeted food, lifestyle, and parenting media outlets, major broadcast outlets, and ad trades," said Field.

Kraft also wanted to introduce an element of goodwill to help commemorate the campaign. It partnered with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization that works to connect people with food and end hunger through a network of 200 member food banks.

Tactics

The brand’s five cheese sculptures were officially put up for sale on eBay the Monday before Father’s Day, June 11, 2018. The eBay auction was live until the following afternoon.

The brand wanted to encourage people to share the auction and the hashtag #FamilyGreatly on social, targeting users on Twitter and Instagram with a paid push.

"At Kraft, we believe that you don’t have to be perfect to be great in the eyes of your kids. So for all the dads out there, we want to celebrate how you #FamilyGreatly in our own cheesy way." https://t.co/IIgOjPR1Ji — Kraft Heinz Company (@KraftHeinzCo) June 11, 2018

"We contributed 100% of the proceeds of the auction [to Feeding America], along with a dollar-for-dollar donation, which was not only important to us as a brand that stands for families, but was also important to our consumers," added Field.

Results

The Kraft Father’s Day campaign generated 445 media placements across traditional, online, and broadcast outlets. Notable outlets covering the auction included USA Today, Yahoo, People, and Fox News.

Social content for the campaign had a 2.18% engagement rate on Instagram, measured through likes, favorites, comments, and shares.

With auction proceeds and the brand’s dollar-for-dollar match, Kraft donated a total of more than $18,000 to Feeding America.