PR Council names Kim Sample next president

NEW YORK: The PR Council has named Kim Sample as its president, effective at the start of next month.

She is replacing outgoing organization president Renee Wilson, who said in April that she planned to step down from the role but would remain in place until the Council found a replacement.

Sample was most recently SVP and GM at Text100. Previously, she led Emanate for almost 10 years and worked for Ketchum for more than 13 years.

Sample said travel will be at the top of her to-do list when she starts in the position.

"I’m really eager to be as close to our members and even non-member agencies as possible," she said. "I envision spending a lot of time getting face-to-face with agencies across the country and I think it’s really exciting to get out and travel and sit across the table from as many people as possible."

The PR Council, formed in 1998, is the professional association representing public relations and communications firms in the U.S. It has more than 105 agency members that together employ 12,000 people.



Sample said that she will continue the work Wilson has done on diversity and eliminating the gender pay gap. She also wants to address the reputation the public relations industry has for spin.



"One of things I’m passionate about in our industry and in the world today you could put under the labels of truth, dialogue, and civility and just getting our members and clients recommitted sort of to jargonless language," she said.

The PR Council launched a search committee to find a replacement after Wilson decided not to renew her contract in April. Wilson stepped into the PR council’s top job in January 2016, succeeding Kathy Cripps, who had led the organization since 2002. Previously, she worked at MSLGRoup, most recently as its chief client officer.