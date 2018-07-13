Mental Wealth: Three tips to stop you getting overwhelmed by PR and comms life

Life nowadays can seem like a constant juggle. PR and comms is a fast-paced industry and can feel overwhelming. We are also living in a time of being contactable 24/7 and it can sometimes feel like there is no ‘off switch’. We are also constantly being bombarded with unreal images on social media, TV and magazines and we can all feel a little overwhelmed, as if we haven’t quite reached our full potential or whatever we are doing just doesn’t feel good enough.

This is where mental wellness is key to your happiness. If you feel constantly held back by negative thoughts or feelings, then it’s time to make a few changes in order to boost your mental wellbeing and learn how to get in control of how you feel. Here are my top three tips:

Check your thoughts

Fear, worry or anxiety are feelings created simply and solely from your thoughts. Thoughts pop into our minds all the time and it’s good to be reminded that we have a lot more control over the thoughts that we choose than we realise. The only reason you are feeling this way is because you are thinking in a ‘catastrophic’ way. Slow down your thought process and work out what thoughts are serving you well. In other words if you are thinking "I cannot do this work, I am just too scared to do it", this will be creating negative feelings like fear, low self-worth and low confidence.

Instead, ask yourself: is this thought serving me well or making me feel bad? Is this thought going to get me to the outcome I want? Start questioning the hell out of it and start thinking about your situation in a more positive way. For example: "Of course I can do this work, the people who have employed me have done so because they believe in me and I got this job because I am capable of doing this work."

Don’t sweat the small stuff

In other words, will this matter in 10 years’ time? We can all get bogged down by the tiny things in life that we think matter dramatically when, in fact, they don’t at all. We can all be accused of taking life too seriously and when we do this we are looking at the minutia and making it much bigger than it needs to be. If your four-year-old didn’t pass her colouring test, I promise this won’t affect her being an interior designer if she wants to be at 25. If your husband forgot to throw the rubbish out for the third time this week, it’s not because he doesn’t love you. If your best friend forgot to call you back, give yourself a break; she may have just forgotten because her own life is a bit hectic. Don’t sweat the small stuff – life is just too short.

Talk to someone

Negative feelings can feel very isolating when you believe you’re alone in what you’re going through. The truth is that these feelings are not uncommon. You do not have to live with them. It’s important to open up to friends and loved ones as talking about things can help you to feel better right away and get you seeing things with a clearer and more realistic perspective. There is also so much information on the internet discussing fear.

Just remember this: any feeling you have is totally your choice. Choose a different thought and get a different feeling. The power is in your hands.

Jacqueline Hurst is a master life coach. Visit jacquelinehurst.com or thelifeclass.com