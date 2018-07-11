Breakfast Briefing: Uber HR head steps down after internal investigation

That and Pfizer's about face on drug prices in this morning's news to know. Plus: the conservative PR firm helping embattled Congressman Jim Jordan.

Uber’s chief people officer has stepped down after an investigation into the handling of racial discrimination complaints at the ride-hailing company, and after it was contacted by Reuters about the previously undisclosed allegations (Reuters). Liane Hornsey didn’t give a reason for her departure in a memo to staff, but said it "comes out of the blue for some of you, but I have been thinking about this for a while" (Quartz).

It’s been quite the day and a half for Pfizer. The drugmaker said on Tuesday that it decided to roll back recent price hikes, hours after criticism on Twitter from President Donald Trump (Wall Street Journal). Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening that he applauded Pfizer’s decision (NBC News). On Wednesday morning, the pharma giant said it is planning to split into three companies, including a hospital business segment (CNBC). Bonus read: Why Pfizer’s decision gives the impression of lower drug prices (Axios).

One conservative public affairs shop is backing embattled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Shirley & Banister Public Affairs released a statement this week saying that if Jordan had known about abuse while working as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, he would have done something about it (Washington Post). Jordan has been accused by several former wrestlers of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse allegations.

Lobbying firm Stonington Global said on Tuesday that it was partnering with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. However, hours later, lawyers for Flynn said the announcement was premature (WSJ). Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last December about contacts with Russian officials (NBC News).

Finally, here’s a buttoned-up World Cup stunt. About 300 passengers on a British Airways Moscow-to-London flight were given free waistcoats in tribute to dapper England manager Gareth Southgate. Waistcoat sales are reportedly booming across the pond as England is set to play in the World Cup semifinals against Croatia this afternoon (Guardian).