In brief: Threepipe gets Hotwire HR lead, hires at FTI, TVC and 72Point, Great Lakes account extension

Threepipe gets Hotwire HR lead, Energy recruit at FTI, TVC brings in client director, and more from PRWeek UK.

Threepipe gets Hotwire HR lead

Threepipe has hired Loveday Langton as head of people development, with the brief to shape and manage the agency's HR strategy. Langton previously spent 17 years at Hotwire, latterly as group people and culture director, leaving earlier this year around the same time as two other senior figures, one of whom Hotwire announced a replacement for yesterday. Threepipe recently built its staffcount up to circa 90 by purchasing a small creative agency.

Energy recruit at FTI

FTI Consulting has hired Elizabeth Adams as an MD in the energy & natural resources team of its Strategic Communications business. She previously led comms and external affairs at challenger utility brand UK Power Reserve, and before that worked for the Canary Wharf Group and Brunswick. She began her career as a journalist, covering European energy markets among other beats.

TVC brings in client director

TVC Group has hired Wayne Nguyen as director of client services (integrated). He will report to group MD James Myers and lead a content marketing team with clients including Aldermore Bank, V by Vodafone and Hertz. He was most recently a client partner at design agency The Chase, and has also worked for JWT and TBWA.

CMO for Unlimited

Sarah Shilling has been made group chief marketing officer for Unlimited Group, the owner of Nelson Bostock, Fever and others. She was previously managing partner for brand at the group, which recently reorganised its offering into seven streams. She has previously worked for Sainsbury’s, Ketchum and Shine, before joining Unlimited in 2013.

Cellet extends Great Lakes work

Oxfordshire's Cellet Marketing and Public Relations has retained the regional tourism marketing and PR account with Great Lakes USA. It has held the account for 18 years and will continue to promote the six-state area (Lake Michigan pictured below) to the UK and Irish markets.

Hire at 72Point

72Point has hired Lizzie Singleton as campaigns director. She previously worked for Action Global Communications, and before that for Debenhams and ZPR. It follows two other senior hires at the firm, which made its Top 150 debut this year.

Finn Partners builds app brief

Criton, a DIY app builder for the hospitality industry, has hired Finn Partners to launch a comms programme to build awareness of the app. Criton enables independent accommodation providers to access technology used by big brands to create their own apps.

