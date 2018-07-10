RF|Binder names David Schraeder executive MD, corporate and financial services

NEW YORK: RF|Binder has named David Schraeder as executive MD of its corporate and financial services practice, the firm said on Tuesday.

Schraeder started last month, reporting to RF|Binder founder and CEO Amy Binder. He has five direct reports, but said he expects that number to grow as the practice develops.

Schraeder replaced senior adviser Bill McBride, who served in the role on an interim basis while the company searched for a replacement for Mike Boccio, who left in January for an MD position at Sloane & Company.

Prior to Binder, Schraeder was SVP at Grayling, handling crisis and issues communications for that firm’s technology, energy, and b-to-b clients,

Crisis comms has been the focus of Schraeder’s career and will be a large part of his work at RF|Binder. He said it’s an area with which the industry is struggling.

"In the past, you had to make sure that things were factual against the backdrop of a vacuum," he said. "Now you have to supply the facts and structure the narrative against what is already potentially a negative sentiment."

RF|Binder reported $12.1 million in revenue last year, a drop of 2% from 2016.