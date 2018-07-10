Waze staffs up marcomms teams after Mossler exit

The Google-owned brand is planning to hire heads of global comms and brand marketing.

NEW YORK: Waze is planning to fill several marketing and communications positions, including the heads of global communications and brand marketing.

The company is also looking for a head of brand and creative for global marketing and a head of creative for Waze marketing.

The hiring spree at the Google-owned company follows the exit of Julie Mossler, who served as head of global brand values and external affairs until May.

All four positions will be based in New York. A spokesperson said Waze is working out the reporting structure for the roles. Erin Clift, head of global partnerships and marketing, will oversee the department, the spokesperson added.

Responsibilities for the head of comms position will include developing and executing a comms strategy, working with internal teams and global agency partners, and boosting awareness and use of Waze via PR programming and content, according to a job post on Google Careers.

The hire will work on project launch communications for app version updates, new feature releases, large-scale external partnerships, data-driven campaigns, and and other initiatives.

The person will provide strategic positioning, speakers’ training, and crisis counsel to product and business teams. Finding technology, people, and corporate stories will also be key job responsibilities..

The head of brand marketing will be responsible for crafting the "consumer-facing storytelling that connects Waze to global audiences," according to a job post. The hire will handle the company’s go-to-market and creative strategy, the development and implementation of multi-country campaigns and programs, work with creative agencies, and shaping Waze’s voice.

Waze’s remaining job openings, head of brand and creative for global marketing and head of creative for Waze marketing, will work closely with the product team.

The head of brand and creative "will guide the visual expression and personality of the Waze brand and ensure its constancy across every consumer touchpoint." The head of creative role has similar responsibilities.

Mossler joins Sportradar

Mossler joined Sportradar AG as EVP of global marketing on May 21, based in New York, after exiting Waze.

Sportradar reached out to Mossler because of her experience in data and growing technology brands. Mossler said the Switzerland-based company has marketing teams based in London, Minneapolis, and Munich.

"It’s really about consolidating the brand and making sure [Sportradar] is involved in thought leadership discussions and people are aware of its integrity efforts as betting becomes legal in U.S.," Mossler said. "My role is to partner with products and marketing to grow revenue and to amplify our brand through comms and public affairs."

Mossler helped to build the marketing and communications functions at Waze over a span of five years. Google acquired Waze in 2013 for $966 million. Her portfolio included public affairs, comms, PR, social media, digital, and crisis; she also handled 14 PR agency relationships. Mossler was named to PRWeek’s Innovation 50 in 2014.