Michael Marinello joins Standard Industries as global comms head

He was most recently SVP of strategic comms at Turner.

NEW YORK: Standard Industries has named Michael Marinello as global head of communications.

He is overseeing all internal and external comms while serving as lead spokesperson for the building materials company, it said in a statement.

Marinello was most recently an independent consultant, advising organizations on comms issues. Previously, he was SVP of strategic comms at Turner, a position he held until March, according to his LinkedIn account.

Marinello has also worked at Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, most recently as head of global comms for the technology, innovation, and design organization. Marinello was part of the team that oversaw the company’s first Silicon Valley R&D office. He also launched its Branded Entertainment Group and oversaw comms for corporate sustainability.

Previously, Marinello was head of global comms for Bloomberg’s core and financial products, worked for Microsoft, and was an aide to Sens. Bob Kerrey (D-NE) and Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY).

Marinello wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.