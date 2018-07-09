Rogers & Cowan names Chris Monaco to new international MD role

Monaco will oversee the EMEA region and coordinate work among firms in the Octagon Sport and Entertainment Network.

LONDON: Rogers & Cowan has hired Chris Monaco for the newly created position of international MD, the firm said on Monday.

Monaco started in the role last week, based in London and reporting to CEO Mark Owens. He will be responsible for the EMEA region.

Monaco will also coordinate entertainment and brand communications among Rogers & Cowan and other Interpublic Group Octagon Sport and Entertainment Network agencies, including FRUKT, ITB Worldwide, Octagon, and Milkmoney. Rogers & Cowan acquired ITB Worldwide last year.

Previously, Monaco was chief revenue officer of global partnerships for electronic music event producer Livestyle and held SVP roles at Universal Music Group for strategic marketing and brand development, as well as new business.

Owens said Rogers & Cowan hired Monaco because of his experience in both entertainment and branding.

"For the last two years, Rogers & Cowan has been going through a giant transformation," he said. "In that journey, we bought two small digital groups and have embraced digital first, and we’ve also gotten into content business when we bought ITB."

Owens said he is tasking Monaco with matching the right talent with the brands the agency represents.

"A person like that brings a lot of street smarts and credibility on how to address the changing marketplace," he explained. "Just slapping a label on something doesn’t work. We all know how inauthentic that is to today’s generation."

Monaco has also worked for Octagon as SVP of music and entertainment, collaborating with client Mastercard.

"Everything has a logical progression not only because of the company I was with previously and the people I know but also things come down to timing," he said. "The timing of this is fantastic relative to what I was doing form a global perspective at Octagon then at Universal."

Rogers & Cowan posted revenue of $32.8 million last year, down 5% from the year prior. However, Owens said the firm is growing more than 15% organically this year.