Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney to keynote as PRWeek conference comes to Chicago

CHICAGO: Matt Maloney, CEO of Grubhub, will headline PRWeek’s annual conference.

Called PRDecoded, the 2018 event takes place on Thursday, October 18. And after seven years in New York, the annual gathering will convene in Chicago. All of the day’s sessions, featuring business, marketing, content, and comms leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands, will combine to provide the ultimate tactical and strategic master class to ensure all attendees can thrive in an ever-changing digital world.

Maloney, who has been recognized by publications including Forbes and Fortune for the continued success of a brand that now boasts 15 million-plus users and 80,000 takeout restaurants in more than 1,600 cities, will discuss the evolving media and stakeholder landscape, as well as Grubhub’s ability to remain a disruptor.

DeLu Jackson, VP or precision marketing at ConAgra, will share his playbook for ensuring the ultimate product launches and consumer experiences, put together over 20 years at some of the biggest brands in the auto and food sectors.

Coca-Cola Journey is widely viewed as a model of effective and engaging branded content. Editor-in-chief Jay Moye and VP of external comms Kent Landers will discuss the site’s continuing evolution into one of the iconic company’s most powerful brand-building tools. And the agenda will also include a first-ever session featuring leaders who made the comms industry’s most prestigious list – PRWeek’s 2018 Power List. Jano Cabrera, SVP, U.S. comms, global media and PR at McDonald's - ranked in the top 10 on this year's list - will be among the panelists.

More top-level speakers and sessions will be added in the coming weeks. Go here for more details on and to register for PRWeek’s 2018 conference.