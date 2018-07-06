Breakfast Briefing: 5 things PR pros need to know on Friday morning

S4, not WPP, called the frontrunner to buy MediaMonks; Richard Edelman on the best thing his company ever did.

This could get awkward. Martin Sorrell’s new company, S4 Capital, is said to be close to besting WPP for MediaMonks. Sorrell reportedly flew to Amsterdam on Wednesday for negotiations with the digital production shop, which could have a price tag of as much as $350 million. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday (The Times). WPP threatened this week to block Sorrell from receiving his $26 million bonus over his pursuit of MediaMonks (Guardian). Bonus read: Why the new rivalry is useful to both sides (Bloomberg).

What was the best thing Edelman ever did -- or didn’t do? Not selling out, agency boss Richard Edelman told CNBC’s What Drives You. "We were able to diversity and also hang on during recessions and not make any money and invest in the next leg of growth," he told the program. (CNBC).

What drives Edelman CEO Richard Edelman? from CNBC.

An unusual alliance. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, he of the revised Twitter and LinkedIn profiles (CNN), is getting support from lawyer, crisis communications consultant, and D.C. wise man Lanny Davis. The former Clinton White House aide has more recently been making the case that the 2016 presidential election was stolen from Hillary Clinton (New York Times).

The Red Hen is once again open for business. The Lexington, Virginia, restaurant, now nationally known for asking White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave on June 22, reopened on Thursday evening with a handful of protesters and counterprotesters outside (USA Today), and just in time for #NationalFriedChickenDay.

Day 13 outside The Red Hen in Lexington. People are still protesting after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave. The restaurant was hoping to open today. pic.twitter.com/jAihBBUBEd — Amy Friedenberger (@AJFriedenberger) July 5, 2018

#RealMoney. WhatsApp is handing out grants of up to $50,000 to researchers studying how fake news spreads on digital and social media. The Facebook-owned company has shouldered blame from Indian leaders after misinformation that spread on the platform was accused of fanning violence in the country (Engadget).