SoulCycle comms head Gabby Etrog Cohen exits after eight years at fitness brand

NEW YORK: Gabby Etrog Cohen, who led comms at SoulCycle as SVP of PR and brand strategy, has exited the fitness brand.

Etrog Cohen, who joined SoulCycle eight years ago as its fifth corporate employee, left on May 1.

"I was ready for my next career challenge and decided to transition out of my full-time role at SoulCycle after eight amazing years helping to build the SoulCycle brand," she said, via email. "I am very excited for the next step in my career, but not ready to announce my next move."

Etrog Cohen made PRWeek’s 40 under 40 list in 2016 for her work at the company.

SoulCycle is seeking a head of PR and communications. The full-time role will be based in New York, reporting to SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan with a place on its leadership team, according to a job post on LinkedIn. The company is looking for someone with more than 15 years of experience in comms or PR, ideally in the media, entertainment, or fashion industries.

The new comms head will be responsible for PR, leading all strategies for the brand and its reputation and impression on riders, press, lifestyle, fitness, and business communities. The new hire will also oversee corporate comms, which includes efforts to support the overall company strategy and create positive internal and external brand perception. Internal comms also falls under its remit, according to the job post.

The hire is also tasked with crisis management, influencer engagement, and providing comms counsel to the executive leadership team.

Last month, SoulCycle launched a new media division led by Gregory Gittrich, SVP of digital media, Laurel Pinson, VP of content, and Angela Bowers, senior director of casting and creative development. The company was founded in 2006.

A representative from SoulCycle was not immediately available for comment.