Ex-Fox News executive Bill Shine joins White House to lead comms

WASHINGTON: Former Fox News Channel executive Bill Shine has joined the Trump administration as deputy chief of staff for communications and assistant to President Donald Trump.

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that Shine "brings over two decades of TV programming, communications, and management experience to the role."

Most recently, Shine was co-president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

He resigned from the network last year amid complaints about his handling of sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News Channel chief Roger Ailes.

CNBC reported in June that Shine had been in talks with Trump administration officials to become the White House communications director.

Hope Hicks resigned from her position as White House communications director in February. Hicks, the youngest person to serve in the role, was named to the position last September. Her predecessor, Anthony Scaramucci, was removed from the role after just 10 days.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had two tenures as acting communications director, both before and after the short stint of Republican operative Mike Dubke in the role.