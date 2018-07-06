'Swing both ways' and 'danceoff' feature in AA's 'pride-ified' road signs

The AA has produced "pride-ified" versions of common road signs that it will use at this weekend's annual Pride festival in London.

The 'Prideway Code' signs will decorate the motor insurance and breakdown cover firm's float at the festival and be handed out as stickers to attendees.

They were created with Splendid Communications, which has worked for the AA on consumer comms and social media for the past three years.

In addition to the signs shown in the gallery above, other examples include the sign warning of traffic lights being labelled 'Disco!'.

The sign for a zebra crossing now means 'strut your stuff', the sign warning of wild animals bearing a horned stag becomes 'feeling horny' and the sign for a mini roundabout is labelled 'dance off'.

Asked whether there were any fears that the modified signs might be considered offensive or an example of stereotyping, Splendid CEO Alec Samways said: "When the AA asked us to help celebrate its first-time sponsorship of Pride in London, we were incredibly excited.

"Splendid people have been members and allies of the LGBTQ community for decades, and the spirit of Pride runs through every aspect of our company culture. Every member of the community at Splendid was involved in creating the ‘Prideway Code’, and we then worked with the AA and organisers of Pride, Pride in London, to finalise the work.

"Ultimately, we’re celebrating the AA’s role in keeping festival and event-goers on the road, as well as conveying a strong message of positivity, inclusivity and fun. So, yes, Splendid is proud."

