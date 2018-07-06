Flack on Friday: Partying with Nile Rodgers, 30 Under 30 photo fun, Wadds love got to do with it

In Flack this week: all the fun at House Fest and BME PR Pros, agency chief's accommodating idea, Reading Uni's first-class tweet, millennials say the funniest things - and PR's wedding of the year.

Wadds love got to do with it?

All hail the advent of the industry wedding of the year – of CIPR president Sarah Hall and Steven Waddington, chief engagement officer at Ketchum. The announcement, in The Times no less (who says print media doesn’t still have a role to play in modern Britain), was tweeted on Monday morning.

Measuring the tweet; it garnered some excellent industry engagement, with more than 200 likes. More importantly, there was a generous outpouring of love and support for the soon-to-be-wed couple, to which Flack (and indeed PRWeek) adds its own hearty congratulations.

Did he get down on one knee? We can only guess at the nascent guest list: PRCA big boss Francis Ingham? Lord Bell? Flack is running a sweepstake on how long Francis Ingham’s speech might be, whether or not he is invited to speak...

Anyone for jogging?

Kudos to the University of Reading’s social media expert - and indeed calls for them to be promoted - after telling people who are unhappy with its plans to offer 14 scholarships to refugees to, ahem, take their concerns elsewhere.

We've had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To these people, we would like to say: Tough. Jog on. https://t.co/ioDLPp5crw — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 2, 2018

There was huge support for the no-nonsense stance, including 73,000 likes and 24,000 retweets, as well as calls for whoever does social for the institution to be promoted:





Of course, this didn't stop the Guardian from commissioning a lengthy, polemical opinion piece on whether this was actually a good thing or not.

Party on, part one

Flack had a wonderful time among the throng of creative and media types at House Festival at London’s Kenwood House yesterday. It was a perfect excuse to dust off his dad dancing moves to the funky (as I believe the kids are want to say) grooves of Chic featuring Nile Rodgers.

Talking of legends, thanks to Fever co-founder Frankie Oliver for the invitation. Flack understands that Oliver – along with, presumably, several other festival goers – was due at the Blue Fin building on Bankside for the very serious job of judging for the PRWeek Awards today. Good luck, all.

Pictured below: PRWeek's John Harrington (far left) and Ian Griggs with Oliver (second left) and Lisa Neale of Karmarama





Party on, part two

The one downside of attending House Fest was Flack was sadly unable to attend the BME PR Pros Summer Party – PRWeek has teamed up with the group to organise the BME Mentoring Scheme.

Looking at the feedback on Twitter, it appears a good time was had by all.

The rooftop's filling up, TLC's Don't go chasing waterfalls is playing, and the bar is OPEN! The mood is #tgit and who wants another? ???????? #bmeprprosparty pic.twitter.com/4T7zWGkyiN — bme pr pros (@bmeprpros) July 5, 2018





Well I had a great time at #BMEPRProsParty. Caught up with lots of people. Met #bmeprpros mentors and mentees. And had too many Proseccos. Thanks so much @ebananuka @bmeprpros pic.twitter.com/W3vI7uoq0p — Catherine Nestor (@CatN101) July 5, 2018





Having a cheeky pre dinner with @yrs_tweets and final @bmeprpros mentoring session ahead of the party of the season! ?? #bmeprprosparty pic.twitter.com/7nsSmeHMqm — Perveen Akhtar (@PerveenAkhtar) July 5, 2018





Swapping client service for room service

Building and managing PR for a hotel is no easy job - but is it harder than building and managing the hotel itself? One Cotswolds-based independent agency is about to find out.

Hospitality specialist Pic PR is now in its seventh year and about to swell its staffcount to 17. Owner and MD David Barrett hopes that by the time its tenth anniversary swings around, he'll be ready to open its new division - namely, a hotel in Portugal.

Having had an offer on some land near the coast an hour north of Lisbon late last year, an architect is due to have full plans completed soon for an initial seven-bed hotel. All being well, luxury lodges will later be built on the same site, Barrett tells PRWeek.

"The main one is to show how with really smart comms you can run a profitable hospitality business," he said when asked why the agency is making this bold move. "This is a bit of a 'put your money where your mouth is'-style project."

30 under 30: millennials say the funniest things

This week offered readers the chance to find out more about PRWeek's 30 under 30 crop for 2018, and Flack enjoyed the reaction to some of the profiles, especially the photos.

MSLGroup's Joe Rankin clearly had one eye on Russia:

...whereas Mischief's Ian Cubbon just had one eye raised:

For comms freelancer Paul Stollery, it was less about the eyes and more about the chest:

Finally, Omnicom bigwig David Gallagher just had an eye what might have been:

A novel take on PR

It is often said that shrewd PR operators "know where the bodies are buried", but this week Flack hears of a PR professional called in after a drowned corpse floats to the surface under a client's watch.

Happily, this is fiction rather than reality and forms the premise of In The Wake, the debut novel by Helen Trevorrow, the founder of food and drink specialist Green Row (and formerly of Ketchum and Beattie).

Published by Urbane Publications this month, Trevorrow promises that In The Wake's protagonist, a driven if "sometimes morally questionable" PR pro is "not based on me at all".

Fancy giving it a read? Trevorrow has offered to give away a free copy to one lucky PRWeek reader. To enter the random prize draw, email news editor Sam Burne James by the end of 9 July with 'In The Wake' in the subject line.

Fanboy of the week

Flack always enjoys hearing from our beloved readers...

In a feeble attempt to give this tedious feature a compelling headline, @prweekuknews seems to imply no other generations are 'can do' https://t.co/PaoVW27LyA — Gavin Houlgate (@GavinHoulgate) July 5, 2018

Need a further fill of Flack? Check out last week's edition