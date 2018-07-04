In brief: New director at Brunswick, WRAS taps Havas PR, Four's property recruit, wins for Launch and Premier

New director at Brunswick, WRAS taps Havas PR, property specialist joins Four, Café Rouge orders Launch, and more from PRWeek UK

New director at Brunswick

Brunswick has hired Dex Torricke-Barton as a director in London. Torricke-Barton has extensive experience in executive and strategic comms, TMT and narrative-building. He has previously advised leaders at companies such as Google, Facebook and the United Nations.

Monday's briefs: New comms lead at Boeing, 3MZ works out with Gymshark, 72Point hires, Toyota reappoints agency



WRAS taps Havas PR

Havas PR has been appointed by the water industry's Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) to lead its trade and consumer PR. Havas will handle the ongoing task of raising awareness of the organisation's role in protecting public health and encouraging efficient use of water by promoting compliance with water fittings regulations.

Property specialist joins Four

Four Communications has brought in former Home Builders Federation (HBF) spokesman Pierre Williams as director in its property PR division. A former reporter on regionals and the London Evening Standard, Williams brings 20 years of experience as a property communications professional to Four.

Café Rouge orders Launch

Café Rouge has appointed Launch to spearhead the consumer launch of its new summer kids' offer, followed by the new Autumn menu later in the year. The chain celebrates 30 years next year. Launch is also retained by its sister company Bella Italia.

Premier rallies for new client

Premier has been hired by Gumball 3000, an annual car rally bringing together supercars, celebrities and parties across a 3,000-mile route. Premier’s brief incorporates creative PR for the 2018 rally, which finishes in Japan.

Paul to Pool Re

Pool Re, a reinsurance company covering losses resulting from acts of terrorism, has hired Tracey Paul for the newly created role of chief strategy and comms officer. Paul has more than two decades of comms experience, having worked previously in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and for the Labour Party.

Riot hires Alison Clarke

Riot Communications has hired Alison Clarke as a board advisor. Clarke previously led Weber Shandwick’s Asia-Pacific Office, then Grayling UK and Ireland and now runs her own consultancy business, as well as being a PRWeek columnist.

BoldT and Madano ally

Start-up agency BoldT and Madano, part of Canadian group Avenir Global, have announced the launch of a strategic partnership focussing on Brexit-related services. The partnership offers public affairs and comms services on both sides of the Channel for companies at risk of disruption due to Brexit in sectors including financial services and food and drink.

Mason Rose wins hotel launch brief

Mason Rose has been appointed to handle UK PR for the forthcoming launch of Grantley Hall, a luxury hotel opening next year in a 17th Century property on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.